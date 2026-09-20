The police on Sunday said officers had found a total of 115 birds which had been illegally trapped in nets placed in an area of the Larnaca district where hunting is prohibited.

Of the birds, 105 were alive, while 12 were dead, with those which were alive being released back into the wild.

In addition to the birds, the police found three “sound-producing devices” which played wild bird calls, and a total of seven nets were found.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.