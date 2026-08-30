Sunday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny across most of the island for most of the day, though increased cloud cover and isolated rain showers are forecast for mountainous areas and the south of the island.

Temperatures will rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland and on the south coast, 33 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coast, and 25 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather is expected to be largely clear on Monday and Tuesday, though tempered by increased cloud cover and isolated rain showers during the both afternoons, while Wednesday is expected to be clear across the board.

Temperatures are expected to rise over the coming days.