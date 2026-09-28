Eighteen shows from more than 45 comedians will bring nights of laughter to Limassol as Stantar Kkomety presents the 4th International Limassol Comedy Festival from September 30 to October 4. International headliners, Greek and Cypriot voices, and free opening-night events are set to take over central Limassol.

The rich five-day programme combines international headliners, local performers, solo shows, curated line-ups and events for all in the area of Genethliou Mitella Street. Six venues will be activated, hosting different parts of the festival.

Theatro ENA, Sto Dromo Bar, the Old Dog Club, ARCO, Da Vinci and the Alley Stage form a compact festival neighbourhood, with street performances, music and pop-ups adding to the activity between shows.

Desiree Burch, Loren Kraut, Tamer Kattan, Rogier Bak, Zahid Dewji, Jen Kober and Maxi Witrak lead the international programme this year, presenting stand-up comedy sets in English. In fact, the festival will include shows in four languages: Greek, English, Russian and Serbo-Croatian.

Greek and Cypriot comedy also has a central place, including festival founder Yorkos, who headlines The Locals in English programme and performs his Cypriot Greek solo Ime Kipreos.

Audiences can choose between English and Greek line-ups, headliner double bills, solo performances, new-material showcases, The NYC Gang and late-night RAW shows. Russian-language comedy and Pedja Bajović’s Yugo Show add to the multilingual programme.

The festival opens with free events on Wednesday, September 30, including competitive open mics, New Festival Voices and the Roast of Cyprus. For five days, Limassol celebrates Cyprus’ stand-up comedy scene, gives new voices a platform and brings an international flair with its invited artists from abroad.

4th International Limassol Comedy Festival

Comedy festival with more than 45 international and local comedians performing. September 30-October 4. Throughout Limassol. In English, Greek, Russian and Serbo-Croatian. www.stantarkkomety.com