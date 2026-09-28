Hermes Airports is stepping up efforts to reduce Cyprus’ reliance on peak-season tourism, working with airlines and tourism operators to attract more passengers outside the traditional summer months and strengthen year-round connectivity.

The airport operator outlined Cyprus’ approach at the Tourism Seasonality Summit in Rimini, Italy, where the industry looked at how destinations can build demand during quieter periods and gradually extend the travel season.

The conference was jointly organised by Low Season Traveller, a tourism and destination marketing platform, and Routes, the B2B platform bringing together airports, airlines and tourism authorities.

Much of the discussion centred on the so-called shoulder season, when demand falls between the main summer and winter peaks, and on how destinations can encourage travel habits that are less tied to particular times of year.

For Cyprus, Hermes Airports said this means looking beyond the traditional sun-and-sea model and giving travellers more reasons to visit throughout the year.

That includes developing inland and rural tourism, gastronomy, sporting events and conference tourism, areas which can help draw visitors during periods when leisure demand is traditionally weaker.

The Cyprus experience also points to the importance of closer cooperation between airports, airlines and tourism operators, both in creating new reasons to travel and in maintaining stronger air links outside the peak season.

The shift is already visible in passenger figures. According to data presented at the summit, winter traffic now accounts for more than a quarter of Cyprus’ total passenger traffic.

The debate in Rimini also turned to airline networks, as seasonal demand becomes less predictable and carriers face growing pressure to respond more quickly to changes in travel patterns.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of that process. By analysing large volumes of travel data, AI can help identify emerging niche markets earlier and allow airlines, airports and tourism operators to adjust their offering more quickly.

That, in turn, could help destinations reach travellers who might otherwise not have considered visiting outside the traditional high season.

The discussion nevertheless made clear that technology is only part of the answer. Understanding how people choose where and when to travel, and offering authentic and engaging experiences, remain central to building demand throughout the year.

For Hermes Airports, the wider challenge is therefore not simply to fill quieter months, but to support a more balanced tourism season while giving airlines stronger reasons to maintain connectivity with Cyprus throughout the year.