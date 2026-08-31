The Corporate Cyprus Padel League will return for a second year with record participation and a new partnership with the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy, according to an announcement from the organisers.

It said that 40 teams and 140 players from companies and organisations in Nicosia and Limassol have registered for the 2026 competition, compared with 27 teams and 104 players in its inaugural year.

Registrations have now closed, while a waiting list has been created following further interest from companies wishing to participate.

According to the announcement, the league aims to bring Cyprus’ business community together through sport, combining competition and teamwork with entertainment and opportunities to build professional connections.

The organisers also said that the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy will host all Limassol matches at its facilities at City of Dreams Mediterranean.

The partnership brings one of Cyprus’ best-known tennis figures into the competition. Baghdatis reached a career-high ranking of world No. 8 during his professional career.

Meanwhile, matches in Nicosia will again be held at La Casa De Padel, which hosted the competition’s first edition.

The 2026 league will include Beginner and Intermediate categories, allowing teams to compete at different ability levels.

Matches will take place every Wednesday and Friday between September 30 and November 30, with the top two teams in each category from Nicosia and Limassol qualifying for the finals.

The announcement also said that teams will receive one point for every set won. This means that a team losing a match 2–1 will still collect one point, keeping the competition open throughout the tournament.

Participants will receive a one-year Foody Pro subscription, a 15 per cent discount on their next Cyprus Airways flight and a personalised Corporate League padel shirt.

They will also have access to a selection of premium rackets from PadelPoint CY, while rackets, balls and other equipment will be provided during the competition.

Winners and finalists will compete for cash prizes of up to €500 per category, complimentary Cyprus Airways flight tickets and trophies valued at up to €500.

Foody is the league’s strategic and gold sponsor, while Petrolina is a gold sponsor and Cyprus Airways is a silver sponsor.

The host sponsors are the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy and La Casa De Padel, while Avaton Communications, PadelPoint CY, RPS, Asado Gaucho Cyprus and Giannis Andreou Photography & Films are supporting sponsors.

Updates on the tournament will be available through @CorporateCyPadel on Instagram.