Cyprus is hosting a 21-man-strong Greek forest firefighting team for the first time this year under the European pre-deployment programme.

According to the forestry department, the team from the Hellenic fire brigade will be on operational alert in Cyprus for the first half of September.

The department will coordinate the mission and has prepared a programme to familiarise the Greek firefighters with Cyprus’ forest firefighting and alert systems.

Support for the Greek team will be provided jointly by the department and civil defence during its stay.

The European pre-deployment programme has operated since 2022 and is designed to strengthen member states’ ability to respond quickly and effectively to forest fires.

The programme allows participating countries to deploy firefighting teams to other member states during periods of increased wildfire risk, providing additional operational support when required.