For Cyprus, respect of international law is not an abstract, theoretical principle, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday evening, adding that an effective multilateral system is of particular importance for small states as it shapes an international environment in which security does not depend on size.

Addressing the ‘Partners for multilateralism, international law, peace and prosperity’ summit in New York, Christodoulides said Cyprus continues to experience the consequences of the 1974 Turkish invasion and occupation, and was well aware of the importance of the consistent and universal implementation of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for fundamental human rights.

The summit was convened on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly by European Council president Antonio Costa, Kenyan President William Ruto and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Welcoming the initiative, Christodoulides said that in times of intense geopolitical uncertainty and challenges, multilateralism, the UN Charter and international law were more necessary than ever in efforts to preserve international peace and security.

Cyprus’ position as an EU member state at the crossroads of three continents, he said, allows the country to serve as a bridge of cooperation, dialogue and trust.

In this context, he referred to Cyprus’ initiatives to provide humanitarian aid, address climate change and safely evacuate third-country nationals from crisis areas, as tangible examples of how multilateral cooperation can be translated into concrete action.

He also pointed out that the multilateral system must evolve and adapt to modern challenges, so that it remains effective and reliable.