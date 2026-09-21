The stretch of the highway that passes through the bases from Akrotiri to Kolossi will remain closed until lunchtime on Tuesday, the SBA authorities announced on Monday.

The road closure is to enable urgent repairs to underground infrastructure to be carried out.

The road had been due to reopen on Monday evening, but the closure has been extended to allow the repair works to be completed.

Motorists are advised to follow road signs and designated diversion routes until the road reopens.

The closure was introduced on Monday at 7am.