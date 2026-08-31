Higher visitor spending offsets drop in UK and other European markets

Cyprus’ tourism revenue rose by 0.2 per cent in June 2026, despite tourist arrivals falling by 1.7 per cent, as higher spending per visitor offset the drop in visitor numbers.

Specifically, tourism revenue reached €423.1 million, compared with €422.3 million in June 2025, according to figures released on Monday by the statistical service (Cystat).

Tourist arrivals declined to 489,965, from 498,527 in the corresponding month of 2025.

However, the slight monthly increase was not enough to reverse the weaker performance recorded during the first half of the year.

For the January to June 2026 period, tourism revenue is estimated at €1,221.3m, compared with €1,378.1m during the same period of 2025, representing an 11.4 per cent decrease.

Meanwhile, average expenditure per tourist increased by 2 per cent, reaching €863.62 in June 2026 from €847.01 a year earlier.

Average daily spending also rose to €105.32, compared with €99.65 in June 2025, while the average stay shortened to 8.2 days from 8.5 days.

Visitors from the United Kingdom remained Cyprus’ largest tourist market, accounting for 33 per cent of all arrivals during the month.

British arrivals fell to 161,913, from 181,610 in June 2025. However, their average stay increased to 10.4 days from 9.5 days, while expenditure per visitor rose to €1,081.44, compared with €987.20 a year earlier. Average daily spending by British tourists remained virtually unchanged at €103.98, compared with €103.92 in June 2025.

Israel remained the second-largest source market, representing 16.4 per cent of total arrivals. Israeli arrivals more than doubled to 80,343, from 30,246 in June 2025. Their average stay shortened to 3.9 days from 4.7 days, while expenditure per person declined to €679.65 from €702.39.

However, their average daily expenditure increased to €174.27, from €149.44 a year earlier, remaining the highest among Cyprus’ three largest source markets.

Poland ranked third, accounting for 7.3 per cent of total arrivals. Polish arrivals fell slightly to 35,871 from 36,616, while their average stay declined to 6.6 days from 7.3 days. Average expenditure per Polish visitor dropped to €556.85, compared with €663.65 in June 2025, while daily spending fell to €84.37 from €90.91.

Among other European markets, Austria recorded 6,734 arrivals, down from 10,002 a year earlier. Austrian visitors stayed for an average of 6.9 days, compared with 7.6 days, while spending €939.79 per person and €136.20 per day, compared with €937.99 and €123.42 respectively in June 2025.

For Belgium, Cystat marked all June 2026 figures as having low reliability, meaning a year-on-year comparison could not be made.

France recorded 4,833 arrivals, down from 7,323 a year earlier. French visitors stayed for 7.4 days, compared with 8.2 days, while expenditure increased to €797.06 per person and €107.71 per day, from €791.97 and €96.58 respectively.

Germany registered 21,587 arrivals, compared with 26,643 in June 2025. German tourists stayed for an average of 8.4 days, down from 9.6 days, while spending €962.97 per person and €114.64 per day, compared with €967.61 and €100.79 a year earlier.

Denmark recorded 7,098 arrivals, down from 9,058. Danish visitors extended their average stay to 8 days from 7 days and spent €746.45 per person, compared with €718.95 in June 2025. However, their daily expenditure fell to €93.31 from €102.71.

Switzerland registered 5,991 arrivals, compared with 7,311 a year earlier. Data on stays and expenditure by Swiss visitors in June 2026 was marked as having low reliability.

Greece accounted for 13,910 arrivals, down from 15,960 in June 2025. Greek visitors stayed for an average of 8.1 days, compared with 5.8 days a year earlier, while spending €620.68 per person and €76.63 per day, up from €398.38 and €68.69 respectively.

The US recorded 7,178 arrivals, slightly down from 7,310 in June 2025. American visitors stayed for an average of 13.3 days and spent €826.91 per person or €62.17 per day. Comparable expenditure data for June 2025 was marked as having low reliability.

Italy registered 4,178 arrivals, down from 6,332 a year earlier. Italian visitors stayed for 6.2 days, compared with 5.7 days, while expenditure rose to €612.30 per person and €98.76 per day, from €554.95 and €97.36 respectively.

Lebanon recorded 3,922 arrivals, compared with 5,462 in June 2025. Stay and expenditure figures for Lebanese visitors were marked as having low reliability.

Norway registered 9,239 arrivals, down from 10,148 a year earlier. Norwegian visitors stayed for an average of 7.7 days and spent €1,103.25 per person or €143.28 per day. Comparable expenditure figures for June 2025 were not considered sufficiently reliable.

The Netherlands recorded 3,997 arrivals, compared with 6,273 in June 2025. Dutch visitors stayed for 7.4 days, down from 8 days, while spending €867.21 per person and €117.19 per day, compared with €993.70 and €124.21 respectively.

Sweden registered 26,884 arrivals, up from 23,750 a year earlier. Swedish tourists stayed for an average of 7.8 days, compared with 7.3 days, while expenditure increased to €861.16 per person and €110.41 per day, from €788.14 and €107.96 respectively.

Finally, Finland recorded 4,129 arrivals, down from 4,960 in June 2025. Finnish tourists stayed for an average of 8.6 days and spent €608.29 per person or €70.73 per day. Comparable stay and expenditure figures for June 2025 were marked as having low reliability.