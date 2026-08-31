Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Monday visited the dozens of people gathered outside the new port of Kyrenia who are waiting for news of their relatives missing following the sinking of a passenger ferry off Cyprus’ northern coast the previous day.

He promised that “work will continue with the same intensity, with no interruption, through the day and the night” in the hope of finding the 20 missing people, and confirmed that the Turkish vessel the TCG Isin will arrive in the waters off the island on Tuesday.

That boat, he said, is capable of scanning up to a depth of 3,000 metres below the surface of the sea, allowing it to locate the ferry, which sank to a depth of 514m.

He also promised the families that “the investigation will be carried out with transparent means”, and that “all the allegations will be investigated one by one”, while “efforts are continuing to shed light on all aspects of the incident”.

Additionally, he confirmed that the Turkish Cypriot authorities have now been able to reach the families of all eight people who are confirmed to have died as a result of the ferry’s sinking, and said that the identification of all eight was “an important step”.