Eurobank announced on Monday that it spent €4.94 million repurchasing 1,077,536 of its own shares on Euronext Athens between August 24 and 28.

The shares were acquired at an average price of €4.5820 each, according to the bank’s latest announcement.

The purchases were carried out through Eurobank Equities as part of the bank’s ongoing share buyback programme.

Eurobank acquired 226,110 shares for €1.03m on August 24, followed by 200,386 shares worth €920,933.80 the next day.

Purchases continued on August 26, when the bank bought 230,799 shares for €1.05m. A further 218,692 shares were acquired for €1.01m on August 27, followed by 201,549 shares for €929,657.79 on August 28.

The daily average purchase price ranged from €4.5418 to €4.6126 per share during the five-day period.

Following the transactions, Eurobank holds a total of 23,578,211 treasury shares.

The programme was approved by shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2026, followed by a board decision on April 29. It was launched on June 10.