Lebanese authorities have stopped a boat carrying some 25 Syrian migrants from departing for Cyprus and arrested a Syrian national suspected of organising the journey on Monday.

Lebanon’s state security general directorate said it had received information that a group of Syrian nationals were preparing to travel to Cyprus by sea.

After monitoring the group and investigating the case, authorities identified a Syrian national residing in Lebanon, referred to as ‘M.A.’, as the chief smuggler.

He is accused of arranging for people to travel from Syria to Lebanon and then by boat to Cyprus before continuing to other European countries in exchange for money.

During questioning, he allegedly admitted to running a human trafficking network moving migrants from Syria to Europe via Cyprus.

Lebanese police also found that there were outstanding warrants against him.

He remains in custody and the case has been referred to the relevant authorities in northern Lebanon.