A total of 19 people are still being treated in hospital on Monday after a passenger ferry capsized and sank off the coast of Kyrenia, the Turkish Cypriot ‘health ministry’ said.

It said that exactly 10 people are being treated at northern Nicosia’s Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital, four are being treated at northern Nicosia’s emergency hospital, four are being treated at the Near East University hospital, between Nicosia and Kyrenia, and one is being treated at Kyrenia’s Dr Akcicek hospital.

In total, it is currently believed that 241 people were brought ashore alive after the ferry sank, with eight people having been confirmed as having died, while an estimated 18 people are missing.

The ferry had capsized with 259 passengers and eight crew onboard shortly after leaving the new port of Kyrenia at around 12.10pm on Sunday, having been en route to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

Arrest warrants have since been put out for 16 people, with court proceedings against those accused, including the boat’s captain, seven crew members, and a shareholder of the ferry route’s operating company, Filo Denizcilik, underway at the Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia district court, a stone’s throw away from the port.