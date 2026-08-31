The Cyprus Treasury’s Power BI platform has attracted 537 unique users in the nearly five months since its launch, accountant-general Andreas Antoniades said.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Antoniades said the platform formed part of the Treasury’s broader strategy to upgrade its digital services and strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in fiscal management.

The Power BI tool provides citizens with reliable and regularly updated information on the implementation of the state budget.

Users can access ready-made and customised reports, interactive dashboards and graphical presentations showing monthly budget execution by ministry, government department and revenue and expenditure category.

The platform also provides access to state budget data dating back to 2021, allowing users to compare budgeted and actual figures, examine differences and filter information by year, month, government body and spending or revenue group.

According to Antoniades, the aim is to make public financial information easier to understand and available to a wider audience.

“The tool is addressed to the entire society and is not limited to specialists or professionals in the field,” he concluded.