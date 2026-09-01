Alpha Trust Holdings has submitted a request to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission for the delisting of its shares from Euronext Athens, following Alpha Bank’s acquisition of 100 per cent of the company.

The request was filed on August 31, 2026, after Alpha Trust Holdings’ ordinary general meeting approved the move at a meeting attended by the company’s sole shareholder, Alpha Bank, which held all 3,223,944 voting shares.

The shares, each with a nominal value of €0.36, represent the entirety of Alpha Trust Holdings’ paid-up share capital and voting rights.

The delisting decision follows the completion on August 24, 2026, of a squeeze-out process through which Alpha Bank acquired the remaining shares it did not already own.

The final 69,324 shares were acquired at €20.20 each, giving the transaction a total value of about €1.40 million, with the price matching the cash consideration offered in Alpha Bank’s earlier voluntary public tender offer.

The squeeze-out was carried out under Article 27 of Greek Law 3461/2006, after Alpha Bank had exceeded the required ownership threshold following its takeover offer.

The general meeting authorised Alpha Trust Holdings’ board to take all necessary steps to complete the delisting, including submitting documents and notifications to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Euronext Athens and other competent authorities.

The meeting also approved Alpha Trust Holdings’ 2025 corporate and consolidated financial statements, together with the board’s management report and independent auditor’s report.

Shareholders approved the non-distribution of a dividend for 2025, citing the squeeze-out process and the need to ensure equal treatment of shareholders.

Grant Thornton was appointed to carry out the company’s regular and tax audit for 2026, for a fee of up to €22,800 plus VAT, covering the annual accounts, interim financial information, European Single Electronic Format assurance, tax audit and remuneration report assurance.

The meeting approved total gross remuneration and expenses of €104,000 for directors for 2025, while pre-approving up to €104,000 for 2026 and €52,000 for the first half of 2027.

The audit committee activity report and 2025 remuneration report were also approved, while the board received permission to undertake activities falling within the company’s purposes under the relevant Greek legislation.

All resolutions received 100 per cent of the votes cast, with no votes against or abstentions.

In related news, Alpha Bank S.A. announced this week that it purchased 350,938 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The transactions were carried out on Euronext Athens between August 24, 2026, and August 28, 2026, following an initial market update issued on July 31, 2026.

The Greek financial institution executed the entire batch of purchases on August 27, 2026.

The shares were acquired at an average purchase price of €4.5481 per share, representing a total consideration of €1,596,101.12.

During the trading session, the repurchased shares reached a high price of €4.5660 and a low price of €4.5290.

The share repurchases were conducted in line with authorisation granted by shareholders during the bank’s annual general meeting on June 26, 2026.

Following the completion of these transactions, Alpha Bank holds a total of 1,360,943 own shares.

The current holding of treasury stock represents 0.06 per cent of the bank’s total share capital.

The buyback forms part of the lender’s strategy to optimise its capital structure and manage equity value for investors.

The bank confirmed that all regulatory conditions and market rules governing the acquisition of own shares were strictly fulfilled.