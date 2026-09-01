Cyprus’ retail trade turnover experienced a major surge in July 2026, growing by 11 per cent in value and 8.9 per cent in volume compared with the same month last year, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

The performance underscores a sustained growth trajectory for the national retail market, excluding motor vehicles, across both monetary value and real transaction volume.

The overall Turnover Value Index reached 161.1 units against the 2021 base average of 100 units, while the corresponding Turnover Volume Index climbed to 144.2 units.

During the first seven months of 2026, total retail turnover value grew by 7.9 per cent, matching an identical 8.9 per cent expansion in sales volume over the same period.

The turnover value index measures current market prices excluding VAT, whereas the volume index is adjusted using the Consumer Price Index to reflect real purchasing activity.

Sectors driving value expansion included automotive fuel sales, which leaped by 17.2 per cent in value and 3.4 per cent in volume.

Retail sales through non-store channels recorded a 15.2 per cent value gain and a 17.0 per cent rise in volume.

Demand for household equipment, including furniture, electrical appliances, and construction materials, surged 15.0 per cent in value and 13.1 per cent in volume.

The information and communication equipment segment registered a 14.2 per cent value rise, accompanied by an impressive 25.6 per cent jump in sales volume.

Cultural and recreational goods, such as books, toys, and sports equipment, saw turnover value increase by 11.1 per cent, with volume rising 13.2 per cent.

The specialty category covering flowers, jewellery, watches, and optical goods expanded 10.8 per cent in value, though its volume fell slightly by 1.1 per cent.

In the clothing and footwear sector, turnover value gained 9.5 per cent, while overall sales volume jumped 16.4 per cent.

Supermarket food, beverage, and tobacco sales rose 9.8 per cent in value and 5.1 per cent in volume.

Specialised food stores recorded a 4.0 per cent value increase, despite volume dipping 0.9 per cent.

Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopaedic goods expanded 7.0 per cent in value and 6.5 per cent in volume.

Overall, non-edible products grew 11.7 per cent in value and 13.6 per cent in volume, whereas edible goods rose 9.0 per cent in value and 5.0 per cent in volume.