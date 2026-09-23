Cyprus and northern Greece will explore opportunities for cross-border investment and business cooperation at the third Cyprus-Greece Business Meetings Summit, which will take place in Thessaloniki on October 5.

The event will be held from 5pm to 8pm at the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, bringing together government officials, institutional bodies and businesses from Cyprus and northern Greece.

The event will be addressed by Deputy Minister of Interior responsible for Macedonia and Thrace Konstantinos Gioulekas, Cyprus’ consul in Thessaloniki Konstantinos Polykarpou, Enterprise Greece president Dimitris Skalkos and other officials.

Organised by FMW Financial Media Way in cooperation with the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the summit aims to facilitate the exchange of views between institutional representatives and businesses from the two regions.

The organisers said the event would focus on developing partnerships, presenting investment proposals and strengthening business ties between Cyprus and northern Greece.

Institutional representatives from Cyprus and northern Greece will present investment conditions and prospects in the two regions, while outlining sectors where opportunities exist for joint business activity.

The networking and business contacts developed during the event will also allow companies from the two regions to discuss potential partnerships and other forms of commercial cooperation.

A key focus will be the investment opportunities available between Cyprus and northern Greece, as well as the potential for businesses to use each location as a gateway to wider markets.

The summit will examine the potential for Thessaloniki to serve as a base for Cypriot companies seeking to expand into the Balkans, while Cyprus could provide a platform for northern Greek businesses seeking to enter Arab markets.

Participants will also examine the institutional, tax and legal frameworks in Cyprus and Greece and how these can support the promotion of investment.

The event will further explore sectors offering potential for business cooperation between the two regions.

Speakers will include representatives of the governments of Cyprus and Greece, the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Keve and the Cyprus-Greece Business Association.

They will be joined by delegates from Invest Cyprus, Enterprise Greece, Selk, the Cyprus Bar Association, audit and law firms, financial analysts and businesspeople.

Representatives from the business community and chambers of commerce across northern Greece have also been invited, alongside institutional bodies, banks, investment organisations and funds, certified accountants and audit firms, the Thessaloniki Bar Association, financial analysts and companies.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Embassy of Cyprus in Greece, Keve, the Cyprus-Greece Business Association, Invest Cyprus, Enterprise Greece, Selk and the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CYFA).

The summit is intended to provide a forum for businesses and institutional representatives from Cyprus and northern Greece to identify investment opportunities and develop commercial relationships extending beyond their respective domestic markets.