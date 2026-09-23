The police arrested six people overnight for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, possession of drugs, burglary and theft, failure to appear before a court, illegal possession of tobacco products and illegal residence in the Republic.

During the operations, 517 vehicles were pulled over and their drivers and 163 passengers were checked. A total of 291 reports were filed, including 61 for speeding, three for drink driving and one for using drugs.

Five vehicles were impounded.

The police also raided 47 establishments and filed three reports.