A former prisoner of war told his wife shortly before his death that he had been raped by Turkish forces during his captivity in 1974, the House refugee committee heard on Tuesday.

President of the Prisoners of War Association Vasos Christou said the man had never spoken about the experience during decades of marriage, despite having four children.

He eventually disclosed what had happened shortly before his death, with his wife later deciding to share his testimony in an effort to “put her husband’s soul to rest”.

Christou said the case was not isolated, claiming other former prisoners had also experienced sexual abuse but remained unwilling to speak publicly.

He questioned how many survivors would now disclose what they had suffered, given the passage of more than five decades since the events.

Deputy Social Welfare Minister Tina Pavlou confirmed to MPs that the creation of a register of women and men who suffered abuse during the Turkish invasion had been set as a priority.

She said the state had failed over the years to provide adequate mental health support to people traumatised by the invasion.

“It is never too late when it comes to mental health,” Pavlou said, remarking that men who had been raped could face particular difficulty in speaking about their experiences.

She said any process would require discretion and confidentiality.

Pavlou also warned that trauma left untreated for 52 years could become deeply entrenched and referred to research into the intergenerational cycle of trauma, saying its effects extend beyond victims to their families.

The committee also discussed support for families of missing persons.

Pavlou said the cabinet had abolished income criteria for home care assistance for parents and spouses of missing persons in July.

Akel MP Nikos Kettiros welcomed the decision but said it did not go far enough, as prisoners and people who suffered abuse during the invasion were not included.

“Unfortunately, we still have half the work,” he said, calling for a broader arrangement.

Disy MP George Lysandrides called for similar support to be extended to victims and prisoners and said the existing €400 allowance was insufficient for home care needs.

Diko MP Adamos Aspris called for responsibilities concerning missing persons, prisoners, victims and abused people to be brought under the auspices of the deputy social welfare ministry, while stressing the need for confidentiality in any abuse register.

The committee was also informed that some 859 of the 1,619 people officially listed as missing have been identified, leaving 760 whose fate remains unresolved.

Presidential Commissioner Marios Hartsiotis said 46 sites had been excavated this year, with five Greek Cypriot missing persons located for identification.