Relatives of the 20 people who remain unaccounted for after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of Kyrenia breached the security gate in front of the Turkish Cypriot security forces’ building at the new port of Kyrenia on Tuesday morning, with a scuffle between soldiers and those who breached the fence breaking out in the yard in front of the building.

People had gathered outside the port for the third consecutive day, with a small number walking to the security forces building’s security gate to demand that ‘transport minister’ Erhan Arikli explain himself to the families of the missing and the dead.

At one point, one of those in front of the gate broke through a gap between it and a hut housing a soldier, who pursued him on foot through the yard.

Other security personnel then appeared, eventually tackling the man to the ground, but not before others had breached the fence.

At this point, a Turkish soldier armed with an automatic rifle ran back to the security gate, shouting at the watching journalists that filming the area was now forbidden.