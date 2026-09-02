A 19-year-old motorcyclist is in serious condition after losing control of his bike in Limassol early on Wednesday, according to police.

The collision occurred around 1am on Nikaia avenue, and the circumstances are under investigation.

The 19-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital.

Doctors found he had multiple fractures and lung contusions and is in serious condition. A breathalyser test showed no alcohol in his system.

The motorcycle was moved from the scene by unknown individuals immediately after the collision.

Police are trying to locate it. Limassol traffic police are continuing their investigation.