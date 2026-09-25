The sculpture “Cyprus’ journey through the ages”, created by acclaimed Cypriot sculptor Philippos Yiapanis, was unveiled on Saturday, September 19, on the Protaras coastal promenade in the Xistaria area.

The artwork, which has already been presented in Salamina, Attica, depicts Cyprus’s centuries-long journey and highlights the enduring bonds between Cypriot Hellenism and Greece.

Its placement at Lefkolla in Protaras, overlooking occupied Famagusta and ancient Salamis, meanwhile adds to its symbolism as a work of remembrance, historical continuity and hope.

At the same time, its presence in the public space enriches the cultural identity of the area, offering residents and visitors a new landmark where art meets history and collective memory.

The sculpture was donated by the company and the family of Chrysostomos and Katerina Papavassiliou and installed with the support of the Municipality of Paralimni-Deryneia, while the event was held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Culture.

Papavassiliou, CEO and chairman of Limassol-based Island Oil Holdings, described the sculpture as a deeply symbolic work reflecting Cyprus’s continuing division.

Papavassiliou, who attended the Second Gymnasium of Famagusta with Yiapanis, described the sculpture as deeply symbolic, saying that “Philippos Yiapanis created a symbolic work. Half a boat, half an occupied Cyprus,” before adding that it represented “a journey that remains unfinished”.

He went on to describe it as “a cry of pain for those who were lost forever, those who remain missing, and our uprooted compatriots”.

For Papavassiliou, however, the donation is also intended to look ahead.

“For us, this donation represents a small contribution to the fight against oblivion,” he said, before adding that it was also “an expression of hope for the reunification of our beloved homeland under conditions of peace, security and respect for our cultural heritage, and through the implementation of the European acquis.”

The company also extended its thanks to Yiapanis, Paralimni-Deryneia Mayor Giorgos Nikolettos and the Municipal Council for their contribution to cultural life, as well as to the Deputy Ministry of Culture and everyone involved in the completion and organisation of the ceremony.