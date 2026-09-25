With the central message “Believe – Dare – Succeed”, ERB Cyprialife held its second annual Sales Force Training Day, reaffirming its commitment to continuous training and to strengthening the culture of excellence that characterises the organisation.

The event took place on September 11 at the Lefkara multipurpose conference centre, bringing together more than 420 insurance advisers and administrative staff.

Opening the event, Takis Phidia, chief executive officer of ERB Cyprus Insurance Holdings, congratulated the Sales Network on its strong production performance so far.

He also referred to the value of insurance as an act of foresight, responsibility and protection at a time of uncertainty, stressing that membership of the wider Eurobank Group creates an important opportunity for the company and its network.

“As members of the EUROBANK Group, the country’s leading financial organisation, we have a great opportunity ahead of us. To harness the strength of our powerful Group and turn it into value for the customer, prospects for the network, and progress and growth for our companies,” Phidia said.

Eurobank Ltd chief executive Michalis Louis also addressed the event, noting that the development of the group’s insurance business represents one of its important pillars and a strategic priority.

In particular, he emphasised the opportunities created through the further strengthening of cooperation and synergies between the banking and insurance businesses, both for customers and for the Group’s overall development.

Meanwhile, ERB Cyprialife general manager Andreani Callimachou thanked the Sales Network and the company’s administrative staff, noting that the company has ranked first in the production of new recurring life insurance premiums for 12 consecutive years.

She also presented the company’s figures and business strategy, while referring to the challenges ahead and the ways in which they can be addressed. At the same time, she set out the company’s major growth target for the end of the year.

For his part, sales director Giorgos Gogou addressed issues relating to the role and responsibility of every professional insurance adviser and presented key productivity indicators.

He also thanked all insurance advisers for their creative cooperation, dedication and continued daily effort.

A special guest at the event was Maria Markou, an educator and one of Cyprus’ two international Paralympic athletes competing in powerlifting.

In 2021, Markou won a silver medal at the World Cup in Tbilisi and competed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, where she finished seventh. She returned to the Paralympic stage in Paris in 2024, finishing ninth.

During the event, Markou was interviewed by Olympic weightlifting champion Pyrros Dimas, with their discussion focusing on the values of determination, belief in one’s goals, resolve and strength of character.