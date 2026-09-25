Friday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, with temperatures set to rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 29 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though with increase cloud cover in parts, with temperatures set to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will remain largely clear on Saturday, but more clouds are expected to gather on Sunday and Monday, with isolated storms not ruled out.

Temperatures are expected to remain largely stable through the weekend and into Monday.