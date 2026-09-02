Erhan Arikli has been relieved of his duties as the north’s ‘transport minister’, ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel announced on Wednesday evening.

“In order to ensure that our police and judicial authorities can conduct the investigation without leaving any room for doubt. I have decided to expand the scope of the suspensions of duties which we implemented following the accident,” he said of the sinking of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia on Sunday, which has so far claimed the lives of at least nine people.

“In this context, I have informed our transport minister, Erhan Arikli, that I have removed him from his post.”

However, he later said that “regarding the role of Transport Minister Erhan Arikli, actions will be taken within the framework of the provisions and powers stipulated by the constitution”, leaving the question of the immediate future of the responsibilities of his ‘ministry’ open.

Earlier, Arikli had said that he would apply to the Turkish Cypriot legislature to have his ‘parliamentary’ immunity lifted on Thursday, with investigations into the causes of the sinking of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia now underway.

“I will apply to parliament tomorrow to request the lifting of my immunity. This is to ensure that the judicial authorities can act freely in this matter and, if necessary, take my statement and bring the case before the courts,” he said.

Additionally, responsibility for the north’s ports department was earlier on Wednesday transferred from the ‘transport ministry’ to the ‘prime minister’s’ office.

Erhan Arıklı

Arikli has become the subject of fierce criticism from the families of the 20 people who remain unaccounted for after the disaster, who have been waiting outside the entrance to the new port of Kyrenia since Sunday.

Multiple family members had demanded that Arikli travel to Kyrenia to face them, but Arikli did not heed their demands before being relieved of his duties on Wednesday evening.

Ustel had earlier in the day met Turkey’s transport ministry’s marine accident investigation department Durali Isler, and promised that a “preliminary report” detailing the findings of an investigation being conducted into the disaster will be published “as soon as possible”.

“We have demonstrated a clear and firm resolve from day one. Everything necessary will be done to shed light on every aspect of this tragic incident. We are working in full cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities in the Republic of Turkey,” he said.

He added that technical examinations of the disaster and the ferry itself “will be conducted” in due course, and that “all the findings will be meticulously evaluated”.

“We will not allow any detail to be overlooked or any negligence to be covered up. If there is any negligence, fault, or liability – regardless of the source – it will be brought to light,” he said.