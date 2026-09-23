Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is proud to have been named Cyprus Tax Firm of the Year at the 2026 International Tax Review Europe Tax Awards, securing the prestigious title for an exceptional fifth consecutive year.

The award was presented at the 2026 ITR Europe Tax Awards in London, where Demetris Roti, Partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, represented the firm and accepted the award on behalf of our Tax team and the firm. This year’s ceremony at The Londoner in Leicester Square brought together leading tax advisory and law firms from across Europe, alongside major international professional services firms, underscoring the calibre of the field in which the firm was recognised.

The recognition also builds on the firm’s strong track record with ITR, with Elias Neocleous & Co LLC holding Tier 1 rankings in General Corporate Tax, Tax Controversy and Transfer Pricing in the ITR World Tax rankings, alongside individual recognition for members of the Tax team.

Established in 2005, the ITR Europe Tax Awards recognise excellence in tax practice across the region, highlighting outstanding tax and transfer pricing teams across 32 jurisdictions. Nominees are assessed against four key criteria: scale, innovation, complexity and impact.

Commenting on the achievement, Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner, said:

“Receiving this award for the fifth consecutive year is a distinction of which we are extremely proud. It reflects the consistency, expertise and commitment of our Tax team, and the trust that our clients continue to place in us.

The international tax landscape is becoming increasingly complex, and our focus remains on combining technical excellence with practical, commercially relevant advice. This recognition belongs to the entire team, and I congratulate them on another outstanding achievement.”

Our Tax Planning and Advanced Business Structuring practice advises multinational groups, international businesses, entrepreneurs, family offices and high-net-worth individuals on complex Cyprus and cross-border tax matters, including international tax planning, corporate restructurings, transfer pricing, tax controversy and private client taxation.

We extend our sincere thanks to our clients and professional partners for their continued confidence and support, and congratulate the entire Tax team on this exceptional achievement. Five consecutive years. One outstanding team achievement.