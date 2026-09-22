A rare Egyptian vulture was filmed at a forestry department feeding unit in Ayios Ioannis, Paphos, on Tuesday.

The bird, Europe’s smallest and most endangered vulture species, was recorded by forestry employee and naturalist Georgios Papapetrou.

The Egyptian vulture is identifiable by its white plumage with black wingtips and bright yellow face.

The species is migratory, travelling each autumn between Europe and Africa, with Cyprus serving as a stopover point for rest and resupply along the route.

The department said the sighting reflects the “success of its vulture feeding unit”, which has operated continuously since 1992 and was the first initiative of its kind on the island aimed at protecting the species.

The unit has been supplied with checked, poison free carcasses for more than three decades, providing safe supplementary food for vultures.

The department described it as “a timeless refuge and lifeline,” supporting both resident griffon vultures and exhausted migrants such as the Egyptian vulture.

Cyprus’s resident griffon vulture population currently stands at just some 37 individuals, with poisoned bait and being frequently killed by electricity wires identified as the greatest threats to their survival.