The 2026 Limassol Wine Festival will open on Saturday with mayor Yiannis Armeftis saying the municipality is ready to welcome thousands of visitors for nine days of music, food, wine and traditional entertainment.

The festival will run until October 4, with the official opening taking place at 8pm under the Vrakas statue in the presence of Communications Minister Evi Tsolaki.

Armeftis invited the public to enjoy the festival’s programme and traditional atmosphere.

The programme includes 14 concerts at the stage under the Vrakas and the Municipal Garden Theatre.

Performances include a range of music, including traditional songs, rembetiko, rock and pop, as well as evenings dedicated to well known Greek and Cypriot composers.

The festival will also feature Cypriot comedy and performances by folklore groups, highlighting the island’s cultural heritage.

Visitors will be able to visit stands operated by local wineries and sample wines and traditional food.

Children will have their own activity area, with shadow theatre, juggling, stilt walkers, and art and pottery workshops.

The festival will also extend beyond Limassol town, with events taking place in the wine producing communities of Ayios Mamas and Arsos.

Free bus services will be available between Limassol and Nicosia, Larnaca, Ayia Napa and Paphos on September 26 and 27, October 2 and October 3 and 4. For information and reservations, call 25 002211 from Monday to Thursday between 8am and 2pm.

The full programme is available on the Limassol Municipality website.