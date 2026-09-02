Demetra Holdings Plc purchased 3,100 of its own shares on September 1, as part of an ongoing share buyback scheme, the company announced on Wednesday.

The transaction was executed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a uniform price of €1.425 per share.

The buyback was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the regulatory circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The decision aligns with the specific authorisation granted to the company during its annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

The overall transaction comprised three separate market orders executed during the same trading session.

The first tranche involved the acquisition of 281 shares at €1.425 per share.

A second purchase saw the company acquire 593 shares at the identical price of €1.425 per share.

The largest single block of the session accounted for 2,226 shares, which were similarly bought at €1.425 per share.

The combined purchases brought the total volume for the day to 3,100 shares, reflecting the firm’s structured approach to managing its equity capital under local statutory frameworks.