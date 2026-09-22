French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the international community’s credibility over the Gaza war on Tuesday, urging countries to take action over the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Macron defended a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians and lambasted continued international passivity.

“What is our credibility if we continue to remain inactive on Gaza?”, Macron asked during his address.

He said it was unacceptable to “watch this spectacle that shames us all” in Gaza and the West Bank without taking steps to address the situation.

Macron also stressed that establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel was likewise necessary for the security of Israel and its people.

“The two-state solution is a prerequisite for the security of Israel and its people,” he said.

Macron also condemned the ongoing escalation in settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

His remarks came during a debate over the war in Gaza and the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Macron reaffirming France’s support for a political settlement based on two states.