Justice Minister Costas Fitiris met with representatives of delivery companies on Wednesday to discuss the safety of their drivers following a series of attacks.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy police chief Michalis Katsounotos.

The discussion focused primarily on the concerns of delivery companies, with representatives putting forward suggestions for better protection of distributors and the prevention of further incidents.

Police briefed the companies on measures already being taken to prevent attacks and improve information sharing.

The meeting also considered ways to strengthen cooperation between police and delivery companies to allow information to be exchanged more directly.

“The goal is to strengthen the safety of distributors through substantial cooperation, timely information and coordinated preventive actions,” the ministry said.

The meeting follows several attacks on food delivery workers in recent months.

Most recently in Larnaca, a 34-year-old delivery driver was assaulted last Thursday while riding his moped along Dianellou street.

Police said two people on a motorcycle attacked him, causing him to lose control and collide with a parked car.

In Paphos, five delivery drivers were attacked on August 18 after a dispute over payment for an order escalated.

The drivers were reportedly attacked by a gang of men, their bikes were damaged, while one driver was also robbed of cash and his mobile phone.

Five people have since been arrested in connection with the Paphos incidents, with the latest suspect, an 18-year-old, arrested on August 25.

Police are investigating offences including robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm, rioting and illegal possession of an offensive weapon.

In Limassol, two separate incidents were reported with a 23-year-old rider having been beaten with sticks by three people in Kato Polemidia, who stole his motorcycle, €100 and two mobile phones, and another driver being assault and robbed by a gang on Omonia Avenue.