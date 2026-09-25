A 79-year-old man who was critically injured in a road collision in Nicosia earlier this month died from his injuries on Friday.

The victim was named by police as Nicosia resident Costas Papadopoulos.

The collision occurred in the early hours of September 5 on Nikis Avenue in Nicosia.

According to police, Papadopoulos was driving along the avenue when, under circumstances that are being investigated, his car collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old.

The 79-year-old was injured and taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he had remained intubated in the intensive care unit.

Police said on Friday that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Nicosia traffic police are continuing their investigation.