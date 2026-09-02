Four more individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with riots during a Nea Salamina fan event at the Famagusta football stadium in Larnaca, bringing the total number of arrests to 12.

Larnaca police arrested a 27-year-old man and three minors aged 17, 15 and 14, all Cypriots.

Police also issued arrest warrants for two more Cypriots, aged 23 and 16, who remain wanted.

The 12 arrested are expected to appear before Larnaca district court on Thursday, when police will seek their detention.

Investigations are continuing to locate other wanted suspects and identify some 18 people who have been recorded during the investigation.

The arrests relate to an incident on August 23, when about 30 people carrying bats approached and attacked fans attending the Nea Salamina event at the stadium, injuring three.