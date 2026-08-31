A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with investigations into a case of assault and rioting at a fan event at the Famagusta football stadium in Larnaca earlier this month.

Following the release of details and a photo of the suspect, he presented himself at Larnaca police station, where he was arrested.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify seven other suspects against whom arrest warrants have been issued.

Three men, aged 21, 23 and 28, were injured in the attack on August 23 when approximately 30 people equipped with bats approached and attacked fans who had attended the club’s event.

The 23-year-old and 28-year-old, sustained injuries to their hands and heads, while the 21-year-old suffered a facial injury.