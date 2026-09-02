With a vision of creating a better daily life for others, IKEA Cyprus, a company of the Fourlis Group, is offering even more affordable prices. At a time when household budgets remain under pressure and every purchase counts, IKEA is cutting prices by up to 25 per cent on more than 300 home furnishings products and launching a robust programme of promotional activities and offers.

The initiative forms part of a joint European effort, with the Inter IKEA Group keeping the prices at which it supplies IKEA franchisees across Europe stable, whilst IKEA retail companies are making additional investments to reduce prices.

Through continuous improvements across the entire value chain, IKEA is creating greater efficiency, reducing costs and delivering more value to consumers.

Low prices lie at the heart of IKEA’s vision of a better everyday life for the many people. The commitment is clear: to make the home furnishings that consumers need and love more affordable, without compromising on quality, functionality, sustainability or design.

At the same time, the product range is constantly being expanded with new ranges, collections and collaborations, including the new partnership with XBOX, which brings a fresh perspective to gaming and home life.

Ultimately, as prices fall, the possibilities for the home grow. With more than 300 products at lower prices and regular sales throughout the year, IKEA makes every change to the home, whether small or large, more achievable.

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