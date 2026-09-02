Marios Georgiou won silver for Cyprus in the balance beam on Wednesday at the Mediterranean Games in Taranto after tying on points with Turkish gymnast Altan Dogan, who took gold under the competition rules.

Both gymnasts scored 14,000 points, with Georgiou recording a difficulty score of 5,400 and an execution score of 8,600.

Dogan had a difficulty score of 5,300 and execution score of 8,700.

The tie was decided according to the regulations, which take into account the execution score of the programme initially declared by each athlete. The criterion gave the gold medal to Dogan.

The silver added another medal to Cyprus’ haul at the 20th Mediterranean Games, which were being held in Taranto.

Cyprus also secured a bronze medal in karate on the final day of competition, with Theodosia Yiamouki finishing third in the women’s over 68kg kumite category.

Yiamouki defeated Bosnia’s Stefani Kresic 4-0 in the bronze medal bout.

She had earlier beaten Ana Rita Ferreira de Oliveira 1-0 before being disqualified for stepping outside the mat in her next match. She returned through the repechage to reach the medal bout.

In athletics, Grigoris Nikolaou finished fourth in the triple jump with a best effort of 16.03 metres, while Andranik Sarkis Astjian was sixth with 14.95 metres.

Demetris Christofi cleared 5.15 metres to finish fifth in the pole vault, while Marina Hadjikosta was eighth in the discus with 52.10 metres.

Cyprus also recorded several high finishes in sailing. Andriani Georgiou was fourth in ILCA 6, while Natasa Lappa finished sixth in iQFoil after her strongest performance came on the final day.