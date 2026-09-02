A ninth body has been found by rescuers searching at the wreck of the ferry which sank off the coast of Kyrenia on Sunday, Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel said on Wednesday evening.

The body belonged to a male who appeared to be in his 50s, and has been sent to the morgue at northern Nicosia’s Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital to be identified.

Eight people had already been confirmed as dead as a result of the shipwreck, while 20 people were unaccounted for.

More to follow…