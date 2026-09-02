A bill to regulate the operation of the social insurance fund will be submitted to parliament this month as a first pillar of the pension reform, Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas said on Tuesday night.

Speaking at a festival in Xyliatos, Mousiouttas described pension reform as “the most important reform undertaken by the government this year”, which aimed to bring increases to all pensions with the greatest support directed to those on a low pension.

He also referred to the tax reform implemented at the beginning of the year, saying it was a “fairer system, with a higher tax exemption and deductions that recognise the real burdens of households, such as children’s studies, rent and loan instalments”.

“In practice, it means more money where the family really needs it,” he said.

Mousiouttas also referred to educational reforms, particularly the new teacher and educational work evaluation system.

“[The new system] replaces a formal and one-dimensional process with a formative system,” he said.

Referring to the development of mountain communities, Mousiouttas said that the issue remained a priority for the government and President Nikos Christodoulides, with the an end to the desertification of villages, the creation of employment opportunities, support local production and soft tourism, so that young families could be free to choose living in villages again.