On Wednesday, it will be mostly clear, but there will be an increase in cloud cover after noon, especially in the mountains, where there may be isolated showers.

Temperatures will rise to around 39 degrees Celsius inland, around 32 degrees on the west and southwestern coasts, around 34 degrees on the rest of the coasts and around 28 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will initially blow at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming mainly southwest to northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will generally be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, it will be mainly clear, although there will be temporarily increased low cloud cover in coastal areas.

Later, during the early hours of the morning, there is a possibility of light fog or mist forming locally, mainly in the southeast.

Temperatures will drop to around 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 17 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will gradually become gentle, ranging around 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weather in most areas of the island will be mainly clear with temporarily increased cloudiness, although there will be temporarily increased cloudiness.

Clouds developing after noon inland and in the higher mountains are expected to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms.

During the evening and morning hours, local sparse fog or mist is expected as well as increased low cloud cover.

The temperature on Thursday is not expected to change significantly. By Saturday, however, it will have dropped slightly.