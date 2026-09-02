United by Pride returns on October 10, uniting LGBTQA+ communities from both sides of Cyprus for parallel marches and an evening event in the Ledra Palace buffer zone.

The fifth edition of the community led event will begin at 5pm, with marches leaving simultaneously from Eleftheria Square in Nicosia and Kuğulu Park in the north.

Participants will meet outside the Home for Cooperation in the buffer zone.

There an event will feature performances by queer artists and creatives, with A Man To Pet hosting.

The programme includes Karagöza, Caramel, the duo Tutti Canımlar, performing as The Kardeşans, performance artist Gravity Grave, also known as George Rallis, and DJs Nicholas and Nana.

Organisers said the event comes amid growing far right movements in Europe and Cyprus, while it will also highlight the situation in Gaza and the island’s own division.

United by Pride said it will march for peace and reunification, LGBTQA+ and trans rights, Palestinian liberation, and the rights of migrants and refugees.

Organisers called the buffer zone gathering a deliberate choice, noting it offers one of the few spaces for Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots and others on the island to meet with reduced barriers.

The event is independent; community led and has no corporate sponsors.