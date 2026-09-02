As the calendar points to the end of summer, streaming services ill unleash a new line-up

Fire up the spice lattes and start thinking about bringing down the boxes with the winter clothes, since September is almost here! Sure, in Cyprus, beach weather now stretches all the way to the end of November, but hey, it’s far less depressing than writing ‘climate change is destroying the Earth’.

With summertime officially behind us, we enter a new season, and streaming services have their new line-ups ready. Here are our suggestions on what to watch in September!

The Gentlemen (Season 2) – September 3, Netflix

It’s finally here! Netflix had fans worried for a second, as after the phenomenal success of Season 1 there were rumours that there weren’t any plans for a second season. Which makes sense, to be honest. I mean, who could EVER expect that Guy Ritchie, of all people, would be good at handling crime action stories set in Britain? Completely unexpected.

Season 1 essentially takes the concept of 2020’s film The Gentlemen and expands it into a series. It stars Theo James as Eddie Horniman, the estranged son of an aristocrat who joined the British Army but is forced to return home when his father dies and he unexpectedly inherits the family estate. He soon realises there is a cannabis plantation on the grounds and that his father had become mixed up in a criminal enterprise.

Season 2 picks up one year after the events of the first season. Eddie and his partner Susie Glass have expanded their criminal ambitions beyond England, with the action taking them to Italy where they are up against the Mafia.

Last Seen – September 9, Apple TV

Can you be given a second chance in life? Is there a way to right what once went wrong?

Patrick Brammall stars as Ian Ridley, a former detective whose life fell apart after his daughter Maggie vanished 11 years ago. Now working as a police dispatcher, he receives a distress call from a teenage girl and becomes convinced that the voice belongs to Maggie.

Is that really his daughter, or is his grief making him hear things?

Find out in this Australian-made six-episode drama!

Slow Horses (Season 6) – September 16, Apple TV

Despite being successful and critically acclaimed, still not enough people are aware of Slow Horses. Underrated is usually the word accompanying the series.

Slow Horses is based on a novel series by author Mick Herron about a department in British Intelligence where failed spies are basically sent to die. The department, known as Slough House, is led by the chain-smoking, alcoholic, constantly insulting but still brilliant Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

After five seasons of somehow surviving one disaster after another, Lamb and his team now find themselves in serious trouble. Season 6 sees the Slow Horses on the run after MI5’s Diana Taverner drags them into what Apple describes as a deadly game of retaliation and revenge.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story – September 17, Netflix

‘Lizzie Borden took an axe / And gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done / She gave her father forty-one.’

Ryan Murphy returns with the fourth instalment of his true crime anthology series, this time focusing on the infamous Lizzie Borden case, immortalised in the rhyme above.

In 1892, wealthy businessman Andrew Borden and his second wife, Abby, were brutally murdered inside their Massachusetts home, and suspicion quickly fell on Andrew’s 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie.

Despite contradictory statements and a mountain of circumstantial evidence, Lizzie was eventually acquitted, but public suspicion followed her for the rest of her life. More than 130 years later, the case remains one of the most infamous unsolved murders in American history.

Brothers – September 23, Apple TV

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have joked for years that they might be biological brothers, so naturally somebody decided to turn the idea into a television series. I mean, this is the internet. OF COURSE they did.

Brothers sees the pair playing fictionalised versions of themselves, whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when a decades-old family secret suggests they may genuinely share a father.

After Woody’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, he packs up the family and heads to Matthew’s ranch in Austin. Then Matthew’s mother accidentally lets slip a family secret that suggests the two longtime friends might actually be brothers.

While Woody starts digging into their family history, Matthew has another problem: he is considering running for Governor of Texas.

To be perfectly honest, I’m sold.