A 41-year-old woman was on Monday sentenced to 12 months in prison for causing the death of a 35-year-old motorcyclist in a 2022 road collision in Paralimni, by the Famagusta District Court.

The court convicted her of causing death by reckless driving, ignoring a traffic signal and driving on a learner’s licence without a qualified supervisor.

She was also given eight penalty points and a three-month driving ban, which will take effect immediately after her release from prison.

The collision happened on June 29, 2022 on Korai Street in Paralimni.

Giorgos Koronidis, 35, from Paralimni, was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a car driven by the woman.

Koronidis was thrown onto the road and suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a protective helmet at the time.

An ambulance took him to Famagusta General Hospital, where he was intubated before being transferred to Nicosia General Hospital.

He died from his injuries at about 2am the following day.

Famagusta Traffic Police investigated the circumstances of the collision.