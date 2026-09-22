New customers can receive a €50 bonus on their first Lidion Bank fixed-term deposit opened through the platform

22 September 2026 | Limassol, Cyprus

PickTheBank, the European deposit platform, today launches its first welcome promotion. Eligible customers who open their first fixed-term deposit through the platform between 22 September and 22 November 2026 will receive a €50 bonus from PickTheBank in addition to the interest paid by the bank.

Combined with the current rates offered by partner Lidion Bank plc in Malta, the bonus lifts the effective annualised yield on a €20,000 three-month euro deposit to as much as 3.50% before tax — the highest effective euro figure offered through the platform to date.

Several rate increases, followed by a welcome bonus

PickTheBank and Lidion Bank have raised euro deposit rates several times in recent weeks. Long-term euro rates moved above 3% in late August, and the three-month rate increased to 2.50% in September. The welcome bonus adds €50 from PickTheBank on top of the bank’s contractual interest. The bonus is paid to the customer’s own bank account within 30 days after the deposit is funded.

The impact is strongest on shorter terms. On a €20,000 three-month deposit, the bank pays €125 in interest at 2.50% p.a.; with the €50 bonus, the total return is €175, equivalent to an effective annualised yield of 3.50% before tax.

Effective euro yields by term

Term Bank rate p.a. Effective incl. bonus* 3 months 2.50% up to 3.50% 6 months 2.50% up to 3.00% 12 months 2.75% up to 3.00% 2 years 3.08% up to 3.21% 5 years 3.08% up to 3.13%

* Effective rate for a €20,000 deposit: bank rate plus a one-off €50 bonus annualised over the term, before tax. For larger deposits, the effect of the bonus is proportionally smaller. The bank pays the nominal rate stated in the deposit agreement.

Deposits are also available in US dollars at rates of up to 3.80% p.a. and in pounds sterling at rates of up to 3.35% p.a. The €50 welcome bonus applies to eligible first deposits in those currencies as well.

How to participate

Customers can register at pickthebank.eu, complete identity verification online, and apply for any Lidion Bank fixed-term deposit of €20,000 or more, or the equivalent in US dollars or pounds sterling, by 15 November 2026. The deposit must be funded by 15 December 2026. The promotion is limited to one bonus per customer and is available to first-time depositors on the platform.

Full promotion terms: pickthebank.eu/blog/50-euro-welcome-bonus-terms-2026

How deposits are held and protected

Deposits are held directly with Lidion Bank plc, an EU-licensed bank supervised by the Malta Financial Services Authority. PickTheBank acts as a service partner and never holds customer funds. Applications are typically processed by the bank within one to two business days.

Eligible deposits are covered by the Maltese Depositor Compensation Scheme up to €100,000 per depositor per bank, subject to the scheme’s terms and applicable EU law.

About PickTheBank

PickTheBank is a European financial marketplace and deposit platform operated by Pick Savings Navigator LTD in Cyprus. Its comparison engine covers more than 1,000 banks across 25 European countries, while its multibanking platform allows residents of 26 EU countries to open and manage fixed-term deposits with EU-licensed partner banks through a single account. The platform is available in 12 languages.

More information: pickthebank.eu

About Lidion Bank

Lidion Bank plc is a Malta-based credit institution licensed and supervised by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The bank combines traditional banking services with digital solutions, including financing, cash management, treasury and multi-currency banking, with a particular focus on technology and digital businesses. Lidion Bank serves retail depositors with the assistance of PickTheBank.

More information: lidionbank.com

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