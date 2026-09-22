Talks focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence and security were held on Tuesday morning between Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The meeting took place during Palmas’ visit to Egypt for the trilateral meeting of the defence ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

According to a post by the defence ministry on X, Palmas reiterated the particular importance Cyprus attaches to further strengthening its close relations with Egypt.

He highlighted what the ministry described as the increasingly substantive strategic dimension of bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and Egypt in the fields of defence and security.

The trilateral framework between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt has included regular defence cooperation and coordination between the three countries.