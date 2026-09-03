President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday that the government’s health priorities were aligned with those of the patients’ association federation (Osak), as he called for progress on legislation and reforms affecting patients.

Speaking during a meeting with Osak’s executive committee at the presidential palace, Christodoulides described the federation as “perhaps the most successful non-governmental organisation in our country” in promoting patients’ demands.

“From the very beginning, we have approached you as partners, as fellow travellers,” he said, remarking that many proposals submitted by Osak before his election had since been implemented.

Christodoulides assured that on the matter of health and education, the government was implementing policies as “long term investments rather than mere financial considerations”.

He also referred to legislation pending before the House committees, saying the government and Osak should work together to press for progress on measures proposed by the federation.

He pointed to the creation of the patient ombudsman as an example of a proposal that had been adopted by the government after being repeatedly requested by Osak.

Christodoulides said the meeting would focus on “substantive issues” and assess progress on the reforms already under way.

Osak has previously called for improvements to the general health service (Gesy), public hospital services and patient rights.

The federation represents 42 organisations and some 90,000 patients, frequently participating in advisory bodies and consultations on health policy.

The government has also been pursuing measures including the establishment of a national cancer institute, reforms to palliative care, rehabilitation clinics and the national ambulance agency.