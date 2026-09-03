The foreign ministry has said it is “deeply saddened” by a road traffic collision involving a bus in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, which killed at least 22 people.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families who lost their loved ones, and to the government and people of Egypt. Our thoughts are also with Jordan and the families of its citizens [who] are among the dead. In this moment of profound grief, our thoughts and solidarity are with all those affected,” it said.

The accident occurred between the Red Sea towns of Dahab and Nuweiba on Wednesday morning, with local media reports suggesting that as many as 10 of those confirmed to have died may have been Jordanian nationals.

Another 28 people were injured as a result of the incident, with the exact number of people aboard the bus and the cause of the accident as yet unclear.

The Egyptian health ministry has said that the injured are being treated in three hospitals.