Russian air attacks wounded 17 people and damaged a 21-storey residential building in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Thursday, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the city’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Of those injured, three are children, Lysak said in the post, which showed footage of a building with its windows blown out.

In the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a Reuters witness reported an explosion on Wednesday evening, amid continued Russian air strikes.