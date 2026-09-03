Thursday’s weather is expected to begin with clear skies across most of the island, but clouds are expected to gather in the afternoon, with rain and storms expected to follow.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the west and southwest coast, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 28 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will clear, though sparse clouds will remain, and fog or mist is expected to form during the early hours of Friday morning inland and in the east of the island.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Increased sporadic cloud cover is expected on Friday and Saturday, with isolated rain showers and isolated storms, possibly including hailstones, expected during both afternoons, before the weather is expected to be clearer on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop gradually until Saturday, before rising again on Sunday.