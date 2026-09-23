'Music by Moonlight': Minthis hosts nostalgic journey under the stars

Under the open sky and against the backdrop of the Minthis golf course and historic 12th-century monastery, the internationally acclaimed Roma Tre Orchestra made its Cyprus debut on September 20, 2026, with a sold-out performance at Minthis.

Presented by Pafilia in collaboration with LaimTee Art, “Music by Moonlight” brought together 40 Italian musicians under the direction of distinguished conductor Christian Kunert. The arrival of an international orchestra of this scale in Cyprus is a rare occasion, making the performance particularly significant for the island’s cultural calendar. The Clubhouse Green Lawn was transformed into an atmospheric open-air concert setting, where music, landscape and architecture came together to create a truly memorable cultural experience.

The evening began with pre-performance drinks, as nearly 500 guests gathered to take in the peaceful surroundings and the final golden light over the hills. This elegant welcome created a sense of anticipation before the musicians took to the stage and the first notes filled the air.

The performance formed part of the Roma Tre Orchestra’s first visit to Cyprus and featured a programme specially curated for Minthis and its audience. The evening moved effortlessly between celebrated classical works and much-loved music from cinema, offering guests a musical journey shaped by emotion, nostalgia and discovery.

Works by Tchaikovsky, Johann Strauss II, Paul Dukas and Amilcare Ponchielli were performed alongside iconic film scores that have remained with audiences across generations. Familiar melodies gained new depth through the collective sound of a full orchestra, giving guests the opportunity to experience compositions they may have known for years in an entirely new way.

As daylight faded over the surrounding landscape, the music unfolded beneath the evening sky. The natural beauty of Minthis, combined with the presence of the orchestra and the historic monastery nearby, created an atmosphere that extended far beyond that of a traditional concert venue.

The sold-out event welcomed music lovers and guests from across Cyprus for an evening that celebrated the enduring power of live performance. From the precision of the orchestra to the emotion of the programme, “Music by Moonlight” demonstrated how music can reconnect audiences with memories, places and moments that have shaped their lives.

The concert also marked another important addition to the cultural programme at Minthis. Following five full-capacity evenings at the Minthis Music Festival in July, “Music by Moonlight” extended the resort’s calendar of live performances into the autumn and reinforced its commitment to bringing internationally recognised artists and exceptional cultural experiences to Cyprus.

A harmony of culture and landscape

Through initiatives such as the Minthis Music Festival and “Music by Moonlight”, Minthis continues to create occasions where culture can be experienced in meaningful connection with the surrounding landscape. Each event is thoughtfully shaped by its setting, offering audiences experiences that are both internationally distinguished and unmistakably rooted in place.

The Cyprus debut of the Roma Tre Orchestra was an evening defined by remarkable music, Italian artistry and an extraordinary setting—one that will remain in the memories of those who experienced it beneath the moonlit sky at Minthis.