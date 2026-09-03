The board of directors of A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd announced on Thursday that it will meet later this month to examine and approve key financial performance metrics for both 2024 and 2025.

According to the announcement, the company’s directors will gather on September 22, 2026 at 4.30pm at the Constantinos the Great hotel in Protaras.

The primary focus of the meeting will be the examination and approval of the final annual financial results for the company and its group for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2024.

Board members will also consider and vote on the approval of the summary intermediate financial results covering the six-month period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025.

The scheduled meeting comes shortly after regulatory intervention by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), which penalised the hotel group for reporting delays.

The financial watchdog announced on August 7 that it had imposed an administrative fine of €16,500 on A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Limited.

The regulator stated that the sanction was decided during a board meeting on June 8, 2026 following breaches of the Transparency Requirements Law of 2007.

The penalty was issued due to violations of section 9(1) regarding the timely publication of annual financial reports for 2024, alongside non-compliance with section 37(2)(a) of the same legislation.